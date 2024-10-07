News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

It has never been my intention to extend my time in office – Akufo Addo

Akyufo14137355 President Akufo-Addo

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has firmly denied any intentions to amend Ghana’s constitution to extend his term in office.

In an interview with France24, he reiterated his commitment to constitutional governance and democratic principles, stating, "It has never been my intention to extend my time in office."

He emphasized the importance of respecting established constitutional limits for political stability and urged adherence to democratic values.

Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana's stability is tied to regular elections and respect for term limits, which strengthens the nation's democratic foundations.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com