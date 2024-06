Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Clergyman Bolaji Idowu has condemned men who marry for financial security, calling it "shameful" and a "consumer mentality". He urged men to rely on their own abilities, not a partner's wealth, and criticized those who plan their marriage finances around gifts from others.





