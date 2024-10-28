News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

‘It is not every problem that the courts can solve’ – Law lecturer on controversy over vacant seats

Suprememcourt Supreme Court of Ghana

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana, stated on TV3’s KeyPoints that the constitution isn’t solely a legal document but also has political dimensions best handled by politicians, not the courts.

Highlighting the balance between legal and conventional elements, Dr. Srem-Sai referenced British legal scholar A.B. Dyson, noting that courts should focus on legal issues while political matters should be resolved by Parliament or voters.

His remarks follow the Speaker’s October 17 ruling declaring four seats vacant, shifting parliamentary control to the NDC.

The NPP has contested this in court, sparking debate on parliamentary quorum and adjournment.

Read full article

Source: onuaonline.com