News
It’ll never happen that an NDC member will be Otumfuo’s MP at Manhyia South – NPP PC Baffour Awuah

BaffScreenshot 2024 09 29 053353.png Baffour Awuah vowed to protect the seat

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: radiogoldlive.com

NPP parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has dismissed the possibility of the NDC winning the seat, stating it’s “unthinkable” for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s MP to be from the opposition.

He accused the NDC candidate of creating tension by removing NPP flags and posters, which he reported to the police.

Baffour Awuah vowed to protect the seat, highlighting its historical significance as the birthplace of the NPP.

He aims to replace Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the constituency’s MP in the upcoming December elections.

