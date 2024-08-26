News

It’s an insult to say you’ve fulfilled 80% of your promises to Ghanaians – Gyampo to Bawumia

Gyampo On UCC VC.png Professor Ransford Gyampo

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Professor Ransford Gyampo has slammed the New Patriotic Party's claim of fulfilling 80% of their 2020 promises.

He argues that this self-assessment is misleading, given Ghana’s worsening economic conditions, such as rising inflation and fuel prices.

Gyampo insists that the government’s own evaluation is disconnected from the struggles many Ghanaians face daily.

He calls for an honest review of the government's performance, emphasizing that true assessments should come from the people, not the politicians themselves.

