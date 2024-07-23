News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

It’s for the House to decide – Speaker Bagbin on number of Supreme Court justices Ghana needs

Bagbin On Sup Judge.png Alban Bagbin

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stated that Parliament must decide on the number of Supreme Court justices Ghana needs, suggesting legislative reforms to set an upper limit.

This follows President Akufo-Addo's nomination of two new justices and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's controversial recommendation for five more.

Critics, including lawyer Martin Kpebu, questioned the timing and procedure of these appointments.

Attorney-General Godfred Dame defended the move, denying allegations of court-packing and emphasizing the unique needs of Ghana's Supreme Court.

Read full article

Source: 3news