It’s not about money that I am engaged in activism – Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of the Democracy Hub protest, has affirmed on Starr Chat with Bola Ray that his activism is driven by principle, not financial or political ambitions.

Recently arrested on September 23, 2024, during the #StopGalamsey protest and denied bail initially, Vormawor was released on October 21 after meeting a GHS 20,000 bail requirement.

He emphasized that, unlike others seeking political positions, he left a promising UN career to pursue reform in Ghana, prioritizing societal change over financial gains or appointments.



