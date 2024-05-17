It's not in our interest to disenfranchise SALL Voters, ignore Franklin Cudjoe – EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied allegations that it disenfranchised the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) during the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Responding to accusations from Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, the EC urged the public to dismiss claims that it prevented SALL residents from voting. Cudjoe had asserted that the EC failed to ensure the participation of SALL voters, effectively disenfranchising them.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 15, the EC refuted these allegations, maintaining that it never disenfranchised residents of the newly formed Guan Constituency.



Franklin Cudjoe argued that the EC's statement on December 6, 2020, which excluded "voters in the SALL Traditional Areas from voting in the election for a Member of Parliament," violated their right to vote and amounted to disenfranchisement.



However, the EC reiterated on Thursday, May 16, that it did not disenfranchise the SALL voters, emphasizing that it is not in the Commission's interest to deny any citizen the right to vote.



"The general public is urged once again to ignore Franklin Cudjoe's campaign perpetuating the false narrative that the Electoral Commission disenfranchised SALL voters in 2020. As stated in our previous communication, it is not in the interest of the Commission to disenfranchise any citizen," the EC declared.

The statement continued, "The blame does not lie with the Electoral Commission, which only performed its constitutional duties following the creation of the Guan District. The discerning public can, based on the facts outlined above, ascertain the truth for themselves."



The EC highlighted that despite its press statement on May 15, 2024, which was backed by documents refuting Cudjoe's allegations, he has continued to mislead the public. The Commission also noted that other individuals, such as Prof. Kwaku Asare, have referenced the December 6, 2020, statement in support of their claims.



In conclusion, the EC reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no citizen is disenfranchised, and called for an end to the dissemination of misinformation regarding the SALL voters.



