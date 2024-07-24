It’s not my place to educate NPP on social interventions-Adongo

Isaac Adongo

NDC MP Isaac Adongo has criticized the NPP for questioning the social interventions of former President John Mahama’s administration, asserting it's not his role to educate them.

He cited the NDC’s integration of social interventions into the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, provision of free fertilizers to farmers, regional hospital construction, and the Ayalolo bus service as key social interventions.

Responding to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's claims about NDC's lack of social intervention programs, Adongo argued that merely increasing the LEAP allocations doesn't constitute a genuine social intervention, alleging misappropriation of funds meant for the poor.



