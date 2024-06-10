News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

It’s not too late for police to interrogate Hawa Koomson – Palgrave on 2020 warning shots incident

Palgrave Boakye Danquah.png Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has stated that the police can reopen investigations into Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson's conduct in 2020 when she fired warning shots at a registration center.

He encouraged the public to initiate processes for such investigations to commence.

Boakye-Danquah emphasized that crime has no color and that the police can still invite the NPP MP for questioning.

He also expressed concerns about the display of firearms and called for the withdrawal of gun licenses from "irresponsible persons".

Read full article

Source: 3news.com