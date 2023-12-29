It was our Ambassador not Indian record-holder - Lebanese Embassy clarifies misreport at Singathon event

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir

The Lebanese Embassy in Ghana has clarified media reports that erroneously identified the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir, as Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir visited the Akwaaba Village to offer significant support to Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in her record-breaking attempt.



Pictures and videos captured H.E Mr. Maher Kheir presence at the event venue offering support on behalf of the Lebanese community in Ghana to Afua Asantewaa.



However, some media outlets in their reportage misrepresented H.E Mr. Maher Kheir as Sunil Waghmare, the Indian who currently holds the Guinness World Record and the Embassy has moved to clarify the matter.



In a statement issued on Friday, December 29, 2023, the Embassy said “Recent reports have mistakenly identified H.E Mr. Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, as Mr. Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder. We would like to correct this error and confirm that Ambassador Kheir, due to the friendly relationship between the people of Lebanon and people of Ghana, attended the event at Akwaaba Village on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, in a gesture of support for Mrs. Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum's recordbreaking attempt."



His Excellency Mr. Maher Kheir also celebrated Afua Asantewaa for the successful completion of her attempt, describing it as a show of “dedication and perseverance”.

“His Excellency Mr. Maher Kheir extends his congratulations to Mrs. Aduonum on her official attempt of the current record. Her achievement serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the power of dedication and perseverance.



The Embassy further urged Ghanaian media house to take notice of the correction and make the necessary rectifications.



"We appreciate all Ghanaian media houses' attention to this correction and look forward to continuing the strong relationship between Lebanon and Ghana.



