Italian President Sergio Mattarella commemorates Kwame Nkrumah at Memorial Park visit

Sergio Mattarella was accompanied by a delegation including the Mayor of Accra and Minister of State

President Sergio Mattarella of Italy made a poignant visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, paying homage to the iconic leader who played a pivotal role in Ghana's independence and African liberation movements.

Accompanied by a delegation including the Mayor of Accra Hon. Elisabeth Sackey, Minister of State Osei Bonsu Amoah, and Samia Nkrumah, daughter of the late President, President Mattarella's visit underscored the strong diplomatic ties between Italy and Ghana.



The discussions during his 2-day visit covered various areas of mutual interest, including education, energy, and security.



The solemn ceremony at the memorial park saw President Mattarella laying a wreath at the base of the giant statue of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, followed by a tour of the Mausoleum and museum.



The Mausoleum houses the remains of Dr. Nkrumah and his wife, Fatima, while the museum showcases personal effects, publications, and pictures depicting Dr. Nkrumah's life and legacy.

One of the highlights of the visit was President Mattarella's tour of the Freedom Hall, where a vintage Cadillac, once used by Dr. Nkrumah, is displayed. This symbolic gesture served as a reminder of Dr. Nkrumah's visionary leadership and his instrumental role in Ghana's history.



Reflecting on the significance of the memorial park, Mayor Elisabeth Sackey of Accra praised Dr. Nkrumah's visionary leadership and his enduring legacy. She emphasized the importance of preserving history and honoring great leaders like Nkrumah, whose contributions continue to inspire generations.



President Mattarella's visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park not only honored the legacy of a great leader but also strengthened the bonds of friendship between Italy and Ghana.



It served as a reminder of the importance of preserving history and honoring those who have shaped the course of our collective destiny.