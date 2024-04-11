Italy's President launches 'Ghana Project' for youth skill training at Ashaiman

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Source: GNA

President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, during his working visit to Ghana, launched the ‘Ghana Project’ at the Don Bosco Training Institute at Ashiaman, Greater Accra Region.

The project, a collaboration between Ghana and Italy, aims to train 250 Ghanaian youth in practical skills such as welding, catering, and forklift truck operation, among others.



It is led by the Confederation of Italian Industries (Confindustria Alto Aldriatico), Salesians of Don Bosco, West Africa South Province (AOS), VIS Ghana, an Italian non-governmental organisation and UMANA Spa, an Italian employment service agency.



Under the arrangement, Don Bosco Training Institute will conduct the training at its centres. VIS Ghana will give Italian language classes to the trainees, while UMANA will recruit them to work in Italy once the three-month courses are completed.



President Mattarella, accompanied by his daughter Laura Mattarella and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Edmondo Cirielli, toured facilities at the Don Bosco Training Institute last Saturday.



Speaking at the event, Mr Mattarella praised the Institute’s progress in training young people in vocational skills, as well as the collaboration between the Confederation of Italian Industries (Confindustria Alto Aldriatico), Salesians of Don Bosco, and other agencies on the project.

He said the ‘Ghana Project’ fell within the scope of friendship between Italy and Ghana and expressed confidence that the partnership would provide the needed



opportunities for the youth.



“We have entered into a number of convergence of ideas and opinions and we were in full sink of all the subjects with the firm willingness of both parties to further enhance cooperation between Italy and Ghana…We have to pull together our respective capacities because we want to grow together and this is the way forward,” he said through an interpreter.



Mr Mattarella said the youth played an important role in national development and needed to be equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge in all aspects.



Rev Fr Mark Eshun, Principal, Don Bosco Training Institute, said the partnership between Ghana and Italy would encourage the Institute to train more people and provide the required human resource for national development.

He called for more collaboration in acquiring the necessary equipment and resources which would enhance skills training in various training institutions.



Fr. Chris Nizniak, PDO Director of Don Bosco, presented a gift to Mr Mattarella on behalf of the leadership and staff of Don Bosco Training Institute.



Present at the event were Daniela d’Orlandi, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana, Mrs Merene Benyah, Ambassador of Ghana to Italy, Mr Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Representatives of Salesians of Don Bosco, staff and students at Don Bosco Training Institute.



