J.B Danquah-Adu murder trial: Accused requests testimony from Kennedy Agyapong and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu

In the ongoing trial for the murder of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuak­wa North, Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah-Adu, the accused, Daniel Asiedu, has taken a significant step by subpoenaing two Members of Parliament (MP) and others to testify in the High Court in Accra.

The accused has requested the presence of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, and Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, MP for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communi­cation and Digitalisation, among others, to provide testimony in the trial.



Counsel for the accused, Mr. Yaw Dakwah, has put forward the names of Ivy Boakye, the wife of the late MP, and their househelp, Jennifer Achana, to appear before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and testify.



The subpoena, filed by the accused on April 22, 2024, points out discrepancies in the investigation, highlighting the failure to call upon certain individuals who may have pertinent information regarding the case.

The defense team has argued that Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful played a role in the involvement of key prosecution witnesses, yet no statement was taken from her. Similarly, Mr. Agyapong, who claimed to possess relevant information, was not invited by the investigating team for questioning.



The accused and his lawyers believe that the testimony of these individuals could aid in expediting the delivery of justice in the case.



The trial revolves around the murder of Mr. Danquah-Adu, who was killed in his residence at Shiashie, near Accra, on February 9, 2016. The prosecution alleges that Asiedu and an accomplice planned to engage in a robbery spree, ultimately leading to the fatal stabbing of the MP during a struggle at his home.