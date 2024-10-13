News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

JB Danquah-Adu’s murder: Somebody slept on the job – Elder brother bemoans

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 11 At 19.jpeg Twum-Barimah-Adu believes this negligence hindered the investigation

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

George Twum-Barimah-Adu, the independent presidential candidate and brother of the late JB Danquah-Adu, has criticized the police and government for mishandling the investigation into his brother’s 2016 murder.

He revealed that police requested the phone log of the prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu, but delayed retrieving it for nearly a year, causing key data to be lost.

Twum-Barimah-Adu believes this negligence hindered the investigation, as the phone log could have provided valuable leads.

He expressed disappointment, stating that some officials failed to act when they should have been proactive in solving the case.

Read full article

Source: 3news