JICA boosts Ghana's healthcare system with medical equipment and ambulances

Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Source: GNA

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has delivered a substantial contribution to Ghana's healthcare system by presenting medical equipment and ambulances to the Ministry of Health. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare delivery and fortify Ghana's Immunisation Programme.

According to a report by GNA, the donation fulfills an agreement signed in 2020 between the Japanese Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, falling under the Economic and Social Development Programme. The provision of medical equipment is part of collaborative efforts to support Ghana in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.



The assortment of equipment includes refrigerated cargo trucks, a walk-in cold room freezer with a power generator, thermography tools, a CT scanner, water tankers, ambulances, and direct digital X-ray machines with accessories.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Hisanobu Mochizuki, the Japanese Ambassador, highlighted the significance of strengthening partnerships in the health sector as a crucial step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He expressed confidence that this support signifies the strong alliance and friendship between Japan and Ghana.

Ms. Suziki Momoko, a Representative from JICA, emphasized the importance of universal access to vaccines, particularly for children, in reducing infant and child mortality. She pledged Japan's commitment to supporting Ghana in revitalizing routine immunization and strengthening the Expanded Programme on Immunization.



Health Minister Mr. Kweku Agyeman Manu extended gratitude for Japan's consistent support in strengthening Ghana's healthcare system. He underscored the long and successful relationship between the two countries, emphasizing the need for intentional investments in various aspects of the health system to achieve Universal Health Coverage goals.



Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), acknowledged Japan's continuous efforts in supporting the health sector. He stressed that the donated equipment would play a vital role in achieving universal health coverage, especially in providing vaccines for children.