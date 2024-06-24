News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

JJ Rawlings Foundation celebrates the legacy of late former President on his 77th birthday

JJ Rawlings121212112121221 Jerry John Rawlings

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The JJ Rawlings Foundation commemorated the 77th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, honoring his enduring impact on Ghana, Africa, and the world.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live