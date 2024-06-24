JJ Rawlings Foundation celebrates the legacy of late former President on his 77th birthday

The JJ Rawlings Foundation commemorated the 77th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, honoring his enduring impact on Ghana, Africa, and the world.

In a statement, the Foundation reflected on his vision, passion, and dedication to Ghana's welfare, emphasizing his transformative leadership.



Rawlings, who began his journey as a young air force officer, led a significant uprising in 1979 to combat corruption and promote accountability. His leadership during the 1981 revolution and the establishment of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) initiated substantial economic and social reforms, stabilizing the economy and fostering development.

Rawlings focused on infrastructure, education, and healthcare, improving countless lives. His agricultural policies notably boosted Ghana's food production, earning global recognition.



An advocate for Pan-Africanism and African unity, Rawlings was a respected global statesman, promoting sustainable development, good governance, and human rights.