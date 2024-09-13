JJ Rawlings ruled for 19 years and still couldn’t change the mindset of Ghanaians, he needs not to be celebrated — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Ghanaian journalist Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has stirred controversy with his critique of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a recent interview on KSM’s show, Afrifa Mensah argued that Rawlings, who ruled Ghana for 19 years, failed to transform the nation and perpetuated elitism and greed.



His comments, which criticized Rawlings’ long tenure and lack of vision, have sparked a heated debate.

Some view his remarks as a bold critique of Ghana’s development, while others consider them disrespectful and inaccurate.



Afrifa Mensah’s views add to ongoing discussions about leadership and development in Ghana.



Read full article