News
JP Amewu to justify his Hohoe Parliamentary victory on Wednesday

The case challenges Amewu's win in the Hohoe parliamentary seat

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Ho High Court is hearing a case on the disenfranchisement of over 17,000 voters in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Railway Development Minister John Peter Amewu, declared winner by the Electoral Commission (EC), will testify on June 26, 2024.

The EC has opted not to call witnesses, similar to its strategy in the 2020 election petition.

Professor Margaret Kweku, NDC's candidate, testified with evidence of voter disenfranchisement.

The EC has changed its legal representation, and the court has set July 2, 2024, for further proceedings. The case challenges Amewu's win in the Hohoe parliamentary seat.

