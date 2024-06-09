Jacobu: Man guns down cousin and flees to Bawku

Police believe Fuseini may be hiding in Bawku

A 28-year-old man, Kwadwo Oppong, was shot dead by his cousin, Adam Fuseini, in Numeriso near Jacobu, Ashanti Region.

Police reported that Fuseini, armed with a single-barrel gun, fled the scene after the shooting.



Oppong was taken to Numeriso Health Center and later referred to AGA Hospital in Obuasi, where he was pronounced dead.

His body is now at the hospital morgue for autopsy. Police believe Fuseini may be hiding in Bawku, Upper East Region, and are urging the public to provide information leading to his arrest.



