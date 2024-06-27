Jakpa's misconduct and fraudulent conduct exposed in Court

In a significant development in the case against Cassiel Ato Forson and two others, the Attorney General has introduced Richard Jakpa's 2007 dismissal letter from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as evidence.

The letter outlines Jakpa's removal for misconduct, contradicting his previous claims of an honorable discharge.



The dismissal letter, read aloud in court, details Jakpa's exit from the Ghana Army in November 2007 due to "unsatisfactory conduct marked by fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness, and general indiscipline."



Signed by Brigadier General M.K.G. Ahiaglo, the letter stated that Jakpa "belongs to a world incompatible with decent and gentlemanly composure" and his retention would be detrimental to the service.



The Ministry of Defence further noted Jakpa's failure to advance in rank, citing consistent failures in promotional exams and inefficiency. He was described as "a bad example by all standards," and his continued presence in the service was seen as harmful.

Despite objections from Jakpa's lawyer, Thaddeus Sory, regarding the introduction of these documents, the court ruled in favor of their admissibility.



Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah argued that the documents were relevant to the case. Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe upheld this view, highlighting their significance in evaluating Jakpa's character.



Read the letter below:







