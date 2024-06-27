News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Jakpa's misconduct and fraudulent conduct exposed in Court

Richard Jakpa 1.png Richard Jakpa

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant development in the case against Cassiel Ato Forson and two others, the Attorney General has introduced Richard Jakpa's 2007 dismissal letter from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as evidence.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live