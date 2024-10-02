News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Jean Mensa has become a threat to Ghana’s peace and security – Rex Omar

Rex Omar1 Rex Owusu Marfo

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Rex Owusu Marfo, a leading member of AriseGhana and popularly known as Rex Omar, has criticized Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa, calling her a "threat to the peace and security of Ghana."

Speaking on Property FM, he urged religious bodies and civil society organizations to demand a forensic audit of the voters' register.

According to him, failing to audit the register could lead to unrest during the upcoming elections.

He added that Jean Mensa should ensure transparency in the electoral process to prevent doubts and guarantee a peaceful outcome.

Read full article

Source: 3news