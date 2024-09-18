Jean Mensa is a big hypocrite- Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Veteran musician Rex Omar has criticized Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, calling her a "hypocrite" and a "traitor" for not fulfilling her duties properly.

Omar, who supports the NDC's 'Enough is Enough' protest, argues that Mensa's failure to ensure a credible voter register undermines democracy.



He recalls that Mensa previously advocated for an independent audit when she was with the IEA and calls for the same transparency now to guarantee fair elections.

Omar urges Ghanaians to unite in demanding accountability from the EC for the integrity of the electoral process.



