Jinapor challenges Ablakwa to present evidence on alleged state land sales

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has challenged MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to provide any evidence he has regarding the alleged sale of state lands.

This comes after Ablakwa threatened to expose those involved in such activities, following Jinapor's denial of these claims.



Jinapor emphasized that as a public officer, it is Ablakwa's duty to present any evidence of wrongdoing without needing to be dared.

He reiterated that public appointees should avoid acquiring public lands to prevent conflicts of interest and invited Ablakwa to share any supporting documents for investigation.



