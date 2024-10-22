John Boadu, Former NPP General Secretary

Source: Daily Guide

Former NPP General Secretary John Boadu has voiced his frustration over party members running as independents, claiming that if given the chance, he would implement strict measures to curb this trend.

He believes these members are being "over pampered," which is harming the party's performance.



Recent departures of high-profile NPP members to contest independently could split the vote and weaken the party's chances in the upcoming elections.

Boadu stresses the importance of loyalty to party goals, suggesting that a firmer approach to independent candidates could help maintain party unity and strength ahead of the 2024 elections.



