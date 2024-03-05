John Boadu urges NPP members to embark on door-to-door campaign ahead of elections

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has advised party members to carry out a door-to-door campaign to ensure success in this year's elections.

Mr Boadu, according to Graphic Online, urged polling station executives and all members to be vigilant during the elections and not limit their campaign to the success of the party's flag bearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia but also the parliamentary candidates.



He made this known during a non-denominational thanksgiving service in Begoro organised by the NPP Fanteakwa North parliamentary aspirant, Kwame Appiah Kodua. Former and present Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), parliamentary aspirants from other constituencies, NPP constituency executives, other aspirants who contested with Mr Kodua and hundreds of party members and supporters were present at the event.



Mr Boadu unleashed confidence in Vice-President Dr Bawumia's chances of winning this year's presidential election, stating that the 70 initiatives outlined to improve the lives of Ghanaians were good enough to win him the election.



He also noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Mr Kodua, who is the Eastern Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), also spoke at the event.



He assured the people and religious leaders in the constituency that the party would ensure peaceful polls and called on the NDC leadership to do the same.



He emphasised that his victory at the primary was not a personal one but for the entire party in the constituency.



Mr Kodua urged party members to put their differences aside and work together to strengthen the party for the December 7 polls, adding that the party was committed to continuing with its development agenda for the constituency to ensure it retained the seat.