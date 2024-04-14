John Dramani Mahama honored with African Advancement Award for exemplary leadership

The citation also highlighted Mahama's commitment to democracy and peace

Former President John Dramani Mahama was awarded the African Advancement Award for Exemplary Leadership at the 2024 African Heritage Awards Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, organized by the Heritage Times of Nigeria, brought together influential African innovators, entrepreneurs, and organizations, all of whom are contributing to Africa's progress.



The 2024 ceremony, chaired by former Botswana President Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, marked the second edition of the African Heritage Awards, with the first edition held in Kigali, Rwanda.



Mahama, currently leading the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, was recognized for his strategic economic initiatives and massive infrastructure projects during his presidency, aimed at addressing economic challenges and improving livelihoods in Ghana.



During his tenure, Mahama prioritized strategic economic initiatives to enhance the quality of life for Ghanaians, implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in sectors such as transportation, healthcare, education, power, and housing.



His efforts to alleviate power shortages were particularly noted, with the citation stating, "To address the power shortage problem, Mahama deployed emergency plans and sped up the completion of power plants, which resulted in more than 800 megawatts of power within 18 months."

The citation also highlighted Mahama's commitment to democracy and peace, noting his peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2016 election. This act was praised as a testament to his love for peace and security in Ghana and his dedication to strengthening democracy in



Africa.



The African Heritage Awards also recognized the African Rising Movement for Social Justice and Advocacy and Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, CEO of the Property World Africa Network, for her work in Women's Emancipation and Empowerment.



These awards highlight the diverse contributions of Africans to the continent's development and showcase the positive impact of their efforts.



Mahama's recognition as an Exemplary African Leader underscores his enduring legacy and commitment to advancing Ghana and Africa as a whole. His achievements in infrastructure development and economic initiatives continue to have a lasting impact, making him a deserving recipient of the African Advancement Award.