John Jinapor attributes dumsor to insufficient gas procurement

John Abdulai Jinapor

Member of Parliament John Abdulai Jinapor attributes the current power outages, commonly known as dumsor, to the government's failure to procure sufficient gas for thermal plants, stating it's a financial issue requiring $50 million.

Jinapor, a member of the Mines and Energy Committee, emphasizes that the availability of thermal plants and full capacity hydroelectric performance could resolve the power crisis if funds were allocated for fuel procurement.



He echoes the concerns of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), emphasizing the role of GRIDCo in informing ECG about power availability, dismissing claims of transformer overload as fabricated narratives.

Meanwhile, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of the ruling NPP expresses bewilderment over the power crisis, questioning the timing of outages amidst stable electricity supply during previous economic challenges.