John Jinapor rates Mahama's administration over Akufo-Addo's government

John Jinapor, Ranking Member on Parliament's Energy Committee

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, has vigorously defended the previous John Mahama administration, claiming it was vastly superior to the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

As the Ranking Member on Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee, Jinapor highlighted unprecedented hardships faced by Ghanaians under the present regime, labeling it unparalleled in the nation's history.



Citing soaring taxes, escalating living costs, and investor losses as glaring indicators, Jinapor asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could not refute his claims. Speaking on Metro TV on Tuesday, February 6, the former Deputy Power Minister urged Ghanaians to hold the NPP accountable in the upcoming December polls.

Jinapor dismissed attempts by the NPP and its supporters to absolve Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the government’s failures, asserting that such efforts were futile.



"Mahama administration is 10 times better than this administration and the facts are there to support it. Highest inflation, haircut on people’s investment, high cost of living and all the Ghanaian people are witnessing under this incompetent Akufo-Addo are facts," he said.