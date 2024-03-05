John Kumah donates GH¢120k to repair Ejisu SHTS’ damaged boys’ dormitory

Ejisu Senior High Technical School

Source: CNR

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Dr. John Kumah, has generously donated GH¢120,000 towards repairing the boys’ dormitory at Ejisu Senior High Technical School.

The contribution aims to swiftly address the damage caused by a recent rainstorm, ensuring minimal disruption to teaching and learning.



He emphasized that he remains accessible to both constituents and institutions, pledging to provide necessary support as their MP.



The headmistress, Grace Asamani, expressed gratitude, highlighting Dr. Kumah’s commitment to supporting constituents and institutions.

Contractors are already working on re-roofing the affected building, with interim arrangements made to provide alternative accommodation for students.



Dr. Kumah’s significant contribution reflects his dedication to enhancing the school and community.



Meanwhile, the headmistress has reassured that academic activities will continue without disruption.