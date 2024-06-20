John Kumah had $30 million in his bank account – Adum Bawuah

John Kumah

Adum Bawuah, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that the late finance minister John Kumah had $30 million in his account.

Speaking on TOP FM, Bawuah expressed his discontent with current events in the country and accused NPP members of being significantly more corrupt than those of the NDC.

He questioned how Kumah, who served as the deputy finance minister and MP for Ejisu for just three years, could accumulate such wealth. This revelation has intensified the discourse on corruption within Ghanaian politics.



