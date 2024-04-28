John Mahama vows to build stadia and recreational centers in newly-created regions

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer for National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to construct stadia and recreational centers in all six newly-created regions if elected in the December 7 general elections.

He made this pledge during the 48th annual Gonjaland Youth Association Congress in Damongo, Savannah Region.



Addressing the chiefs and people of the kingdom, Mahama expressed concern over the lack of adequate infrastructural development in the new regions. He promised to build higher institutions of learning and sports stadia for all six regions, emphasizing the importance of investing in infrastructure for socio-economic development.



Mahama also vowed to address the long-standing water scarcity in the Savannah regional capital by providing pipe-borne water. He highlighted the need for basic amenities to improve the quality of life for residents in the region.



Earlier, Mahama had cut sod for the construction of a new palace for the king and president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Jira Yagbonwura Bekunutu Jewu Soale I.

The new palace, designed to resonate with the historical designs of Timbuktu, will include facilities such as a place for the king, his households, a multipurpose hall, and a museum to showcase historical artifacts.



The congress, held under the theme "Celebrating Our Culture And Tradition Through Unity For Rapid Socio-Economic Development In Gonjaland," brought together traditional rulers, the president, former president, ministers of state, political leaders, and people from all walks of life.



It highlighted the importance of unity and cultural preservation for development in the region.