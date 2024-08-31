News

John and Jane too tough for Bawumia and Napo

SherrifScreenshot 2024 08 31 104304.png Declared Hamza , General Secretary of NDC members in diaspora

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Concerned NDC Members in Diaspora have criticized the NPP’s 2024 presidential ticket, particularly Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, accusing them of prioritizing power over solving Ghana’s problems.

The group highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s failure to address economic challenges, including high inflation and unemployment.

They also condemned Dr. Opoku-Prempeh's role in the rushed Free SHS program and his handling of the energy crisis.

The statement urged Ghanaians to choose leaders who prioritize the public's interests, rallying support for former President Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

