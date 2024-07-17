News

Join Menaye Donkor at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Menaye D Menaye Donkor

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Menaye Donkor, the CEO of Menaye Charity Organization and SHEY brand, is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

