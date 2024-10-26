Jomoro MP claims opposition members threw party over her accident

Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Source: 3news

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the MP for Jomoro, has accused New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in her constituency of celebrating her August car accident, which she narrowly survived on the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra Highway.

Speaking to Onua News upon her return from medical treatment in the U.S., she alleged that some NPP supporters wished for her death to trigger a by-election to unseat her.

Affo-Toffey expressed outrage, stating that these individuals celebrated her misfortune, believing it would help them win the Jomoro seat, which she claims they cannot do otherwise.



