Josephine Oppong-Yeboah calls for more women in Ghanaian politics

Josephine Oppong-Yeboah

Gender advocate and media personality, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has emphasized the need for increased female representation in Ghana's political leadership.

She highlighted the low presence of women in political roles at both local and national levels, despite efforts to promote affirmative action for women in elective and appointive positions.



Ms. Oppong-Yeboah believes that establishing supportive systems will encourage more women to engage in politics.



She stressed the importance of including women in decision-making processes, stating that leveraging their talents and experiences leads to more effective and equitable leadership, ultimately fostering a fairer society.



Regarding this year's International Women's Day (IWD), which focuses on the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" and the campaign theme "Inspire Inclusion," Ms. Oppong-Yeboah highlighted the significance of empowering women for societal and economic development.

She noted that empowering women through education, healthcare, and economic opportunities not only benefits them individually but also enhances community well-being.



Ms. Oppong-Yeboah emphasized the positive impact of women in leadership, citing their empathy, resilience, and unique problem-solving approaches as valuable contributions to comprehensive solutions.



She further encouraged women leaders to mentor young girls, emphasizing that gender equality benefits society as a whole and contributes to a more just and prosperous world.