Joshua Akamba accuses NPP of electoral fraud, calls for vigilance ahead of 2024 elections

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Joshua Hamidu Akamba, former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that they cannot win Ghanaian elections without resorting to electoral fraud.

Speaking on Ahotor FM, Akamba expressed concern over the recent disappearance of laptops and registration kits from the Electoral Commission, suggesting that these incidents might be part of a larger NPP strategy to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 general elections.



He emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization, stating that the party's success depends on the efforts of its members at the local level. Akamba urged branch executives to unite and work diligently to ensure victory for the NDC.



Furthermore, Akamba stressed the crucial role of branches in achieving electoral success and called for increased support and resources to strengthen grassroots operations.

“NPP can never win an election in this country unless they steal, how can the NDC lose the 2020 elections when we won 8 regions out of the 10 then but the NPP won only 2 regions but was declared winners, they rigged that election and we won’t allow it to happened again.”



