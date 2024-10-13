Joshua Ansah doesn’t have energy for the TUC Secretary General position – Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of Ghana's Trades Union Congress (TUC), claiming he lacks the energy and strength needed for the position.

Ansah, who was elected unopposed in August, replaced Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah.



Kpebu expressed disappointment with the TUC leadership's decision to suspend a planned nationwide strike on Onua FM, stating that Ansah failed to unite members to protest against illegal mining.

He also urged the military to use more lawful means in combatting illegal mining, advocating for the confiscation of machinery rather than destruction.



