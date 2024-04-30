Journalism Professor urges media to remain positive, build a better society

He addressed students of the Department of Journalism and Communication Studies

Source: GNA

Professor Father Peter Amponsah, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has advised the media to use their platforms positively and to impact and build a better society for all.

As the Election 2024 gathered momentum, Prof Fr Amponsah, a journalism professor, urged media practitioners to adhere to high ethical standards and remain circumspect in their reportage too.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor gave the advice when he addressed students of the Department of Journalism and Communication Studies of the Faculty of Religious and Social Sciences of the university at a forum held at its main campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.



It was part of the activities outlined for the maiden celebration of the Journalism Week of the Department.



The celebration further provided opportunity for the student Journalists to interact with some veteran media practitioners who shared their experiences with them.



They also visited and got themselves abreast with the operations of some Sunyani-based local FM radio stations.

Journalism Prof Fr Amponsah, also a Catholic Priest indicated it was a noble profession meant for development and entreated the media to focus their lenses towards building a prosperous and better society.



He emphasised the Journalism Department, and for that matter, the university was determined to nurture and churn out a next generation of professional journalists with high ethical values and advised the students to take their studies seriously by concentrating on their books.



That would position them well to understand the dynamics and intricacies of media practice and thereby contribute meaningfully to holistic national development.



Mr Adams Siaka, the President of the Faculty of Religious and Social Sciences of the University described the celebration as a significant milestone five years since the Department was incepted, saying the weeklong celebration was a testament of the faculty’s commitment to excellence and innovation in journalism education.



He acknowledged some achievements, challenges, and the future aspirations of the Department, saying leadership changes and the establishment of a campus radio at the University was going in the right direction.

These and a number of initiatives underscored the Department’s commitment to fostering practical experience and innovation in journalism education.



Mr. Tony Goode, the Bono Regional Acting Director of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation expressed concern about some key challenges confronting the media including poor remuneration and condition of service.



That notwithstanding, Mr Goode urged media practitioners to cherish ethics and standards and inspired them to further their education.