Journalist accuses EC of secret voter transfers to Okaikwei South

Electoral Commission of Ghana

A journalist from Original TV has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of covertly transferring voters to the Okaikwei South Constituency in 2023 without following constitutional procedures.

The journalist stressed that voter transfers by the EC should be publicly announced and not done in secret.



They expressed disbelief at how 1,082 voters could be transferred to one constituency without any transparency.



“I want to ask the EC why they secretly transferred 1,082 voters to the Okaikwei South constituency. This was done unconstitutionally and is wrong. The EC is supposed to make public any such transfers,” the journalist stated.



Ernest Adomako, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei South, mentioned that a letter was sent on October 16, 2023, to inquire about these activities, but no response was received.

The journalist is calling on the EC to address this issue and provide a proper resolution.



