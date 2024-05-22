Journalists undergo training to enhance reporting on corruption

The three-day training aims to cover investigative techniques

Fifteen journalists from various media houses in Ghana are participating in a training program to improve their skills in reporting on corruption, money laundering, terrorism, and embezzlement of public funds.

The three-day training, organized by the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) and the Whistleblowers and Journalists Safety International Centre (WAJSIC), aims to cover investigative techniques, working with whistleblowers, understanding financial statements, and the connection between financial crime and governance.



The training features international journalists and experts such as Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Sonia Rolley from Reuters, and Christian Locka, an award-winning freelance journalist from Cameroon.



These experts will share their experiences and insights, emphasizing the importance of thorough investigative journalism and the role of whistleblowers in uncovering societal ills.



In his opening remarks, Mr. Anas highlighted the critical role of whistleblowers, stating that investigative journalism relies heavily on these sources.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by social media and AI tools and encouraged journalists to delve deeper into their investigations to uncover hidden truths. He also urged participants to balance their investigative work with their regular newsroom duties.



Ms. Rolley emphasized the need for collaboration among investigative journalists, stating that working together strengthens their efforts.



Mr. Locka stressed the importance of professionalism in overcoming the risks associated with investigative journalism. Jimmy Kande, Western Africa Director of PPLAAF, reiterated the organization's commitment to providing legal assistance and shelter to whistleblowers and journalists through partnerships with civil society organizations and the government.