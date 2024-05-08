Joyce Bawa dismisses Akufo-Addo's legacy, cites corruption and mismanagement

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, special adie to John Dramani Mahama, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's legacy, asserting that her boss could never be satisfied with it.

In her statement, Mogtari argued that Akufo-Addo's administration has failed to achieve anything significant to merit pride and continuity. She highlighted alleged legacies of corruption, mismanagement, arrogance, incompetence, and economic decline.



"At least we all know that apart from winning the elections, Mr President



@NAkufoAddo knows that he will only leave a legacy of chaos, a legacy of debt, a legacy of corruption and stealing, a legacy of borrowing, high inflation and taxes, high unemployment, poorer citizens and unprecedented economic hardships and Akufo Addo knows that everyone knows that his legacy will be one of monumental failure and disappointment," she wrote on social media.



"So you see Mr President you spent almost eight years bathing in the sky aboard luxurious jets paid for by the poor taxpayers, to enrich yourself your family and your friends instead of focusing on the job and development.

"Now you can see that your record is in tatters and you are screaming yourself hoarse about your legacy! #NPPMustGo," she added.



Her remarks were prompted by Akufo-Addo's call to the people of Dobro to reject John Dramani Mahama, whom he accused of intending to dismantle his administration's legacy.



The President urged voters to support his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing his faith in Bawumia to uphold and advance the work of his administration.



