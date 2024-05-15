Joycelyn Tetteh supports mothers and children at Anfoega Catholic Hospital

She also provided essential items like diapers, soap, toiletries, soft drinks, and cloth pieces

Joycelyn Tetteh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi Constituency, Volta Region, has covered medical bills for mothers and children at Anfoega Catholic Hospital's maternity and children's wards.

She also provided essential items like diapers, soap, toiletries, soft drinks, and cloth pieces, along with tokens for transportation, easing the financial burden on the families.



This gesture was part of her commemoration of World Mother's Day and aimed to motivate hospital staff to continue providing excellent healthcare.



Ms. Tetteh encouraged young mothers to consider Family Planning to improve the well-being of their children by spacing their ages appropriately.

She commended the hospital staff for their dedication and commitment to serving the community.



Both the beneficiaries' relatives and hospital workers expressed gratitude for her ongoing support to the facility, highlighting the positive impact of her contributions.