Juapong ECG warns against unauthorized interference with power network

This warning comes after a 200KVA transformer in Asikuma experienced a fuse burnout on Saturday

The Juapong District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Tema Region has issued a strong warning to the public about the dangers of tampering with the power distributor's network.

This warning, according to the Daily Guide, comes after a 200KVA transformer in Asikuma experienced a fuse burnout on Saturday, May 18, 2024.



Unauthorized individuals, likely non-company electricians, have been attempting to restore power during outages, posing significant risks due to their lack of knowledge about the specific network design.



District Engineer Ing. Rejoice Garfo highlighted that such interference could jeopardize the entire transformer, leading to prolonged power outages for customers until a replacement is installed.



District Manager Ing. William Ahenkorah emphasized the substantial financial burden on the company from replacing damaged transformers, which diverts funds from other critical projects.

Ing. Ahenkorah also stressed the importance of safety measures, urging that power should be confirmed off before any work on the network is undertaken to prevent accidents, injuries, or fatalities. He advised the public to report any power supply issues or outages directly to the ECG for proper handling, rather than attempting to fix the problems themselves.



The ECG Juapong District strongly advises adherence to safety protocols and proper reporting procedures to maintain the reliability and security of the power distribution network.



This approach is essential to avoid potential risks that could endanger lives and infrastructure.