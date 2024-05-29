Judicial process is not a political one – Sophia Akuffo urges politicians to be circumspect

Sophia Akuffo Former Chief Justice

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has advised politicians to refrain from making inflammatory statements about judicial matters.

In an interview, she emphasized that legal proceedings involving politicians should be approached based on judicial procedures and substantive law, rather than political impressions.



She urged politicians to speak with knowledge of the law and highlighted the non-political nature of the judicial process.

Her remarks come amid controversy surrounding the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, emphasizing the need for respectful and informed discourse surrounding legal proceedings involving public figures.



