Judicial service implements evening Court system to tackle backlogs

Court Shift System aims to reduce the backlog of cases and improve access to justice

Commencing from March 25, 2024, a Court Shift System will be piloted in eight selected courts to address the backlog of pending cases and optimize the utilization of court resources, announced the Judicial Service.

The introduction of the Shift System follows the identification of over 600 backlogged cases in some courts, prompting the need for innovative solutions to alleviate the burden on the judicial system.



According to a circular issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, on March 14, the Shift System will divide court sessions into morning and afternoon shifts, running from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. respectively.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in the circular, expressed optimism that the implementation of the Court Shift System will not only reduce the backlog of cases but also improve citizens' access to justice by offering flexible court hours that accommodate diverse schedules, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system.