Judiciary calls for swift implementation of 'E-Justice' to expedite electoral dispute resolution

Election Management Committee (EMC)

The Judiciary's Election Management Committee (EMC) is calling on Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo to accelerate the implementation of the 'E-Justice' project to expedite the resolution of electoral disputes.

As an interim measure, the EMC suggests utilizing digital platforms such as email, express mail services (EMS), and WhatsApp to serve parties involved in legal proceedings, considering that not all courts have been fully digitized.



Justice Paul Baffoe Bonney, a Supreme Court judge and Chairman of the EMC, emphasized the prevalence of WhatsApp among Ghanaians, proposing it as a viable means for serving legal documents.



These recommendations were put forth during a stakeholder engagement on 'Building Consensus of Parliamentary Elections Petition Adjudication' organized by the National Peace Council in Accra.

Justice Baffoe Bonney highlighted the challenges posed by evasive respondents in parliamentary election petitions, underscoring the need for electronic service methods to mitigate delays in the adjudication process.



He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to collect electronic contact details from parliamentary candidates to facilitate efficient service delivery by the courts.