Julian Assange makes 1st public appearance since his release from prison

Julian Assange

Source: ABC News

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, made his first public appearance since being released from prison, addressing European lawmakers.

He stated that the U.S. forced him to "plead guilty to journalism" to end his 14-year captivity, setting a dangerous precedent for media freedom.



Assange, now living in Australia with his family, said he chose “freedom over unrealizable justice” by accepting a deal.

He had spent years in detention and confinement before being freed in June.



His team is now campaigning for a U.S. presidential pardon, emphasizing the need to protect press freedom.



