Jurors begin indefinite strike over unpaid allowances

The Court of Appeal Complex

Jurors in Ghana have commenced an indefinite strike due to the government's failure to pay their allowances.

The jurors highlighted that their decision is driven by the non-payment of their February 2023 allowances, in addition to outstanding payments from July 2023 to May 2024, totaling ten months of arrears.



"We wish to respectfully bring to your attention that effective Thursday, May 16, 2024, jurors will be absent from jury duties. The absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 2023 to May 2024, (10 months' allowance in arrears)," the Jurors indicated in a statement.



"This situation has made it practically impossible for us to continue to pre-finance our transportation to and from Court premises. We were promised May and upon follow up we have been told there is no money. We regret any inconvenience our absence may have on the expeditious delivery of justice," the statement added.

The jurors further warned of the potential disruptions that court cases may face due to their absence.



"Cases such as the Joseph Boakye Danquah murder trial, Gregory Afoko trial, Kasoa teenage killers murder trial among others will be forced not to sit," the Jurors stated.