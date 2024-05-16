Jurors strike again over 10 months unpaid allowance

The strike has led to all cases that required jury presence to be adjourned

All indictable cases including murder which are pending at the High Courts have been adjourned following another strike by the jurors.

The strike which started effective today has led to all cases that required jury presence to be adjourned.



The latest strike action is in relation to a 10-month unpaid allowance for their transportation, court attendance, and sitting.



In a letter dated, May 15, 2024 addressed to Court Manager of the Law Court Complex and copied to the Judicial Secretary and all the criminal judges said, the jurors claimed that their allowances have been in arrears for 10 months.



A copy of the letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com stated that, “the absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 1023 to May 2024, (10 months allowance in arrears).”



The letter stated as follows;



“We wish to respectfully bring to your attention that effective Thursdays 16th May, 2024, jurors will be absent from jury duties

“The absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 1023 to May 2024, (10 month’s allowance in arrears).



“This situation has made it practically impossible for us to continue to pre-finance our transportation to and from Court premises.



“We were promised May and upon follow up we have been told there is no money.



“We regret any inconvenience our absence may have on the expeditious delivery of justice,” the letter concluded.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, all cases involving the jurors have suffered adjournments until further notice.